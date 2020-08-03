Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algeria says to investigate actions targeting stability

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday ordered an investigation of what the government called planned actions to destabilise the country after a lack of bank liquidity, huge forest fires and power and water supplies cuts. Elected in December, Tebboune has been trying to bring stability after mass protests last year toppled his predecessor, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and prompted authorities to jail several officials on corruption charges.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 03-08-2020 03:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 03:03 IST
Algeria says to investigate actions targeting stability
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@Abdelmadjid Tebboune)

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday ordered an investigation of what the government called planned actions to destabilise the country after a lack of bank liquidity, huge forest fires and power and water supplies cuts.

Elected in December, Tebboune has been trying to bring stability after mass protests last year toppled his predecessor, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and prompted authorities to jail several officials on corruption charges. The government is also keen to contain social unrest amid financial pressure caused by a sharp fall in energy earnings, the main source of state finances in the OPEC member North African nation.

Citizens in the capital, Algiers, and other cities suffered from power and drinking water cuts over the past days, mainly during the Muslim Eid al-Adhha holiday which was celebrated on Friday and Saturday. Some banks and post offices saw long queues by people seeking to get their money to cover higher spending during Eid, causing health problems despite instructions to practise social distancing to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

At the same time, huge forest fires ravaged hundreds of hectares throughout the country, with elevated summer temperatures. "It is strange that three operations (liquidity, power and water cuts and fire) take place in the same month," Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad told reporters after a meeting to discuss importation of coronavirus vaccines.

The water shortage was caused by sabotage at a desalination plant that supplies Algiers and neighbouring provinces, he said. Djerad also said the fires were deliberate and several people were caught setting them, while some electricity poles were vandalised.

"There are organised actions aimed at creating discord and instability in the country," he said. The authorities are seeking appeasement after last year's mass marches that demanded political reforms and better living standards, with Tebboune preparing amendments to the constitution to boost freedoms and give parliament a greater role.

The protests were banned earlier this year to limit coronavirus infections. Tebboune has also vowed to diversify the economy away from oil and gas, create jobs and provide help for the poor.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Opting e-cigarettes for smoking cessation often end up being double consumers: Research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Storm Isaias strengthens slightly as it brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast

Isaias downgraded from a hurricane but still, a powerful tropical storm, gathered a bit of strength as it progessed north-northwestward just east of the central coast of Florida on Sunday, packing strong winds and rain.The center of Isaias ...

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Patna cop Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai says Bihar DGP

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari heading a police team from Patna probing case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death has been forcibly quarantined by the municipal authorities in Mumbai, Bihar Director-General of Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey...

Sushan Singh Rajput death case: Bihar cop Vinay Tiwari quarantined by BMC, says Bihar DGP

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari heading a police team from Patna probing case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death has been forcibly quarantined by the municipal authorities in Mumbai, Bihar Director-General of Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey...

Algeria says to investigate actions targeting stability

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday ordered an investigation of what the government called planned actions to destabilise the country after a lack of bank liquidity, huge forest fires and power and water supplies cuts.Elected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020