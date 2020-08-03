Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Journalist shot dead in violent Mexican state

Gunmen shot dead a journalist early on Sunday in the Mexican city of Iguala in the southwestern state of Guerrero, local authorities said, in what was at least the fourth murder of a reporter in the country this year. Pablo Morrugares of news website PM Noticias had gone to dine in an Iguala restaurant in the company of a police bodyguard when the unidentified assailants opened fire on them after midnight, Guerrero state prosecutors said in a statement. Australia's Melbourne braces for closures, losses as it emerges from night-time curfew

Australia's second-most populous city Melbourne emerged on Monday from its first night-time curfew to contain the spread of a resurgent coronavirus, as residents braced for further closures and job losses. The state of Victoria on Sunday imposed the nightly curfew for the capital Melbourne as part of the country's harshest movement restrictions to date to contain a resurgent COVID-19. Brazil registers 25,800 new coronavirus cases, death toll tops 94,000

Brazil recorded 25,800 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 541 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday. Brazil has registered more than 2.73 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 94,104, according to ministry data. Venezuela's major opposition parties pledge to boycott December election

Venezuela's main opposition parties on Sunday pledged to boycott legislative elections scheduled for Dec. 6, saying they will be rigged by the ruling socialist party and that taking part would amount to "collaborating with the dictatorship's strategy." The move was widely expected after a series of recent interventions by President Nicolas Maduro's government in the National Electoral Council (CNE) and opposition political parties. The parties boycotted Maduro's 2018 re-election on similar grounds, and now label him a usurper. Genoa's new bridge puts spotlight on how Italy can manage recovery

Just two years after part of Genoa's Morandi bridge collapsed killing 43 people, a new structure opens in its place on Monday, an achievement in stark contrast to stalled infrastructure projects elsewhere in Italy. The new kilometre-long bridge, designed by star architect Renzo Piano, replaces the old motorway viaduct which broke apart in the port city on Aug. 14, 2018 in one of Italy's worst civil disasters in decades. At least 40 infected with COVID-19 on Norway cruises amid scramble to trace passengers

At least 40 passengers and crew from a luxury cruise liner have tested positive for COVID-19 and the authorities are still trying to trace a number of passengers from two recent Arctic voyages, public health officials in Norway said on Sunday. Four crew members on the MS Roald Amundsen were hospitalised on Friday when the ship arrived at the port of Tromsoe, and later diagnosed with the respiratory illness. Tests showed another 32 of the 158 staff were also infected. Britain to roll out millions of 90-minute coronavirus tests

Millions of COVID-19 tests able to detect the virus within 90 minutes will be rolled out to British hospitals, care homes and laboratories to boost capacity in the coming months, the country's health minister said on Monday. They will comprise 5.8 million tests using DNA and 450,000 swab tests. Neither will need to be administered by a health professional, said Matt Hancock. Mexico nabs 'El Marro', fuel theft king blamed for surge in drug violence

Mexican security forces on Sunday captured Jose Antonio Yepez, a notorious drug gang leader and fuel thief blamed for fanning a sharp surge in violence that has severely tested the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Known as "El Marro" (The Mallet), Yepez was arrested in the early hours of Sunday by soldiers and state officials during a raid on a house in Guanajuato, a central state that has become the main flashpoint of record gang violence, authorities said. Israeli army says hits squad placing explosives along Syria frontier

The Israeli army on Monday said it had fired at and hit a group of militants placing explosives along the border fence with Syria on the Golan Heights. Soldiers spotted the group near a frontier outpost overnight and, backed by air support, "fired simultaneously towards the squad of four terrorists, a hit was identified," the military said. Bombs explode outside Afghan jail compound, police battle militants

At least three bombs exploded outside a jail compound in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday, officials said. Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in Jalalabad, said a huge car bomb explosion was followed by at least two smaller bomb blasts outside a government-run prison, and that police then fought attackers who took up position near the prison.