Foundation stone for Ram temple was laid by Rajiv Gandhi: Digvijaya Singh

Two days ahead of the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that the foundation stone for the temple was laid by former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:21 IST
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh at a press conference on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Two days ahead of the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that the foundation stone for the temple was laid by former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi. "The foundation stone has already been laid, Rajiv Gandhi ji did it," Singh said when asked to comment on party leader Kamal Nath's remark that Rajiv Gandhi also wanted the construction of Ram temple to take place.

However, Singh did not make any clarifications on his comment. He further said that the Congress party is not against the construction of the Ram temple but the politicisation of the issue. "I am a student of Swami Surupanandji Maharaj, Jagatguru Shankracharyaji, Dwarka Joshimath. I asked him when every important ceremony is done on 'mahurat' (auspicious time), why is the Ram temple foundation laying ceremony being done in August, which falls in 'Bhadav'. He said that this is wrong. I even posted it on my social media," Singh said.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, a much-anticipated ceremony which is likely to witness the attendance of several national leaders. (ANI)

