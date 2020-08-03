Left Menu
Cong-led UDF organises online protests demanding Kerala CM's resignation

The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front on Monday staged online protests in various parts of the state demanding resignationof Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging unprecedented corruption and nepotism in the Left front government and the gold smuggling case.

The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front on Monday staged online protests in various parts of the state demanding resignationof Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging unprecedented corruption and nepotism in the Left front government and the gold smuggling case. UDF leaders, including MLAs and MPs, participated in the protest and 'satyagraha', #SpeakUpKerala, from different parts of the state from9 am to 1 pm while maintaining COVID-19 protocol and connected through video conference,Facebook Live and other social media channels.

While Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, participated in the protest from his official residence-- Cantonment house, KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran, at the Indira Bhavan in the state capital, former Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy, took part from Puthupally in Kottayam. Inaugurating the protest from New Delhi, AICC secretary Mukul Wasnik, slammed the state government, saying it had failed to provide relief and support to the people in the midst of an "unprecedented" situation due to the disease.

He also alleged that thestate government was using it as a "smokescreen" to "encourage corruption and nepotism." "Investigations in the gold smuggling case are pointing fingers at the CMO and a top official who was heading the CMO has been grilled by investigating officials. This is a serious matter which affects national security," he said.

The senior congress leader said least 350 Non- Resident Keralities especially in the Gulf have succumbed to the virus, and the UDF has been demanding compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the deceased. The LDF has not responded so far, he added.

Reiterating his demand for a CBI probe in the gold muggling case, Chennithala said "only then the truth will come out. The inquiries by the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary will end up as a farce." He also hit out at the government on the alleged backdoor appointments when rank lists prepared by the Kerala Public Service Commission were lapsing and said the recent fraud which has come to light in the state treasury reveals that public money was not safe.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also addressed the meeting. UDF coalitionpartners also participated in the online protests.PTI UD WELCOME UD WELCOME

