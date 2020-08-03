Bihar Police is being insulted due to Nitish govt, demands Centre's intervention: Tejashwi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that the Bihar government is letting the Bihar Police get insulted and demanded CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. His remarks came as Tiwari had been "forcibly quarantined" by the municipal authorities in Mumbai, following which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had stressed that this is not a political issue and said the state DGP will speak to the Maharashtra Police in the matter.

"Bihar government is letting Bihar Police get insulted. Centre and the Home Ministry have all powers, they must intervene. This double-engine govt should demand CBI inquiry & request Home Minister. It shouldn't be politicised, we are with Sushant Singh Rajput's family," Yadav told reporters here. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh, against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide. (ANI)