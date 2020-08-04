Left Menu
EU's top diplomat, citing Trump candidate, urges delay in vote on Inter-American Development Bank chief

"This postponement is more advisable if we consider the submission, without precedent, of a candidacy to preside the Bank by the United States Government," Borrell wrote in the letter addressed to Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya.

A top European Union diplomat has called for a delay in the vote to choose the Inter-American Development Bank's new president, a closely-watched election that has sparked controversy over the first-ever U.S. candidate. In a July 30 letter seen by Reuters, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell cited the coronavirus pandemic and the nomination of President Donald Trump's hawkish Latin America adviser Mauricio Claver-Carone as reasons to postpone the vote until after March.

"This postponement is more advisable if we consider the submission, without precedent, of a candidacy to preside the Bank by the United States Government," Borrell wrote in the letter addressed to Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya. The letter underscored a growing controversy surrounding the nomination of Claver-Carone, known for his tough stance on Venezuela and Cuba. Some Latin American officials said they saw his candidacy as a break in a long-standing unwritten agreement that the IDB, an essential lending institution for the region, be headed by a Latin American.

Some U.S. lawmakers and former ministers and presidents in Latin America have publicly voiced their opposition to Claver-Carone, though he is favored to win the Sept. 12 election and has support from at least 15 countries. Two Argentine government officials told Reuters the country, which has its own candidate, would favor postponing the IDB election. But with just over 11% of the voting power, they would need the support of other countries to delay the vote.

Claver-Carone dismissed the idea that Europe would oppose his candidacy in an interview last week, saying he was already in touch with European leaders about future plans. "Do you think Europe is going to look at the majority of region which has already come out publicly in support of our candidacy and say, 'Oh, we're going to go with one country in the region versus the overwhelming majority of the region?' The optics of that are would be horrible," Claver-Carone said.

The IDB allows for its executive vice president to take the top job on an interim basis if the president's term ends before a new head is elected. The IDB and the U.S. government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Borrell's letter.

