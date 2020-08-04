Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump withdraws nomination of controversial figure to Pentagon post

President Donald Trump has withdrawn the nomination of Anthony Tata, a retired Army brigadier general who has called former President Barack Obama a "terrorist leader," to be undersecretary of defense for policy, the White House said on Monday. The White House statement came a day after a Pentagon spokeswoman said Tata, who failed to secure a Senate confirmation hearing, had taken a different, less-senior policy role at the Defense Department. Trump signs order to expand access to telehealth services in rural areas

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order expanding access to telehealth services for 57 million Americans in under-served rural areas and elsewhere, after virtual visits soared during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump, who is counting on votes from backers in rural areas in the 2020 presidential election, said the new order would ensure that telehealth services expanded during the pandemic remained in place even after the public health emergency ended. Congressional Democrats, White House cite progress in talks on coronavirus bill

The top Democrats in the U.S. Congress and White House negotiators on Monday said they had made progress in talks on a new coronavirus relief bill, though the administration said President Donald Trump could act alone if no deal is reached. A key sticking point remains what to do about the $600-per-week enhanced unemployment benefit, a key lifeline for the tens of millions of Americans thrown out of work during the pandemic, which expired on Friday. Trump ousts TVA board members over outsourcing jobs, targets CEO salary

President Donald Trump said on Monday he was formally removing two members from the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority for seeking to outsource U.S. jobs to foreign workers, and criticized its chief executive as "ridiculously overpaid." In remarks during a White House event, Trump threatened to remove the agency's chief executive, Jeff Lyash, and called on the board of the nation's largest public utility to do so. Biden assails Trump's 'bald-faced lies' about voting by mail

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Monday that President Donald Trump was telling "bald-faced lies" about voting by mail to distract from his own failures, after Trump last week suggested it could be cause to delay the election. Biden's remarks were his strongest on the issue since Trump, who trails the presumptive Democratic nominee in opinion polls, tweeted on Thursday that he would not trust the results of an election that included widespread mail voting - a measure many observers see as critical during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Storm Isaias set to strengthen into hurricane as it moves up U.S. East Coast

Tropical Storm Isaias was expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday as it barreled down on the Carolinas before heading up the U.S. East Coast toward Washington, Philadelphia and New York, the National Hurricane Center said. Isaias was set to make landfall in southern North Carolina or northeastern South Carolina on Monday night, the NHC said in its latest bulletin. Sustained winds were at 70 miles per hour in later afternoon, just 4 miles per hour (6.4 kph) short of hurricane status. Trump threatens to sue Nevada to block universal mail-in ballots

President Donald Trump threatened to sue Nevada after Democratic lawmakers passed a bill on Sunday that would send mail-in ballots to every voter ahead of November's presidential election in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump, who has claimed without evidence that voting by mail will lead to rampant fraud, wrote on Twitter on Monday that the legislation approved on Sunday was a "illegal late night coup." L.A. teachers reach deal with school district on remote education

The Los Angeles teachers union and local education officials on Monday agreed to a plan for resuming online-only classes later this month in the nation's second-largest school district amid the coronavirus pandemic. The deal encompasses new standards and work rules governing how the 30,000 teachers of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) will provide instruction to 700,000 students remaining at home when the new academic year begins on Aug. 18. Manhattan DA probing Trump and his business over more than 'hush-money' payments

Manhattan's district attorney on Monday suggested a grand jury subpoena for U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns was part of an investigation of "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization," including alleged insurance and bank fraud. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance raised the scope of the probe in court papers filed in federal court in Manhattan on Monday. He is seeking to dismiss Trump's latest challenge to the subpoena for eight years of personal and corporate tax records. U.S. manufacturing activity near 1-1/2-year high, factory job losses persist

U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated to its highest level in nearly 1-1/2 years in July as orders increased despite a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections, which is raising fears about the sustainability of a budding economic recovery. Still, the road to recovery for manufacturing likely remains long and bumpy, with the survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday also showing hiring at factories remaining subdued for a year now. About 72% of industries reported growth last month.