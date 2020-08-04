Left Menu
Rajasthan SOG transfers alleged horse-trading case to ACB

Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) has transferred the alleged horse-trading case to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while taking off Section 124A IPC (Sedition) from the case based on legal opinion, Rajasthan SOG said on Tuesday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 04-08-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 14:44 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) has transferred the alleged horse-trading case to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while taking off Section 124A IPC (Sedition) from the case based on legal opinion, Rajasthan SOG said on Tuesday. After Congress had accused Union Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and party legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma of conspiring to topple the elected government in Rajasthan, the SOG had registered two separate FIRs on the complaint of Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi.

Joshi lodged a complaint regarding three audiotapes that had surfaced in social media. Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. The pilot was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief on July 14.

Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

