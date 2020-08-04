Left Menu
Sushant did not commit suicide, he was murdered: BJP's Narayan Rane

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Tuesday claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput did not "commit suicide" and alleged that the actor was murdered.

Updated: 04-08-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:05 IST
BJP leader Narayan Rane addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Tuesday claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput did not "commit suicide" and alleged that the actor was murdered. He also alleged that the Maharashtra government is trying to save someone.

Addressing a press conference here, Rane said: "Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide. He was murdered. Maharashtra government is trying to save someone. It is not paying attention to the case." Meanwhile, the Bihar government sent a recommendation for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case filed by Rajput's father KK Singh in Patna.

"The State Government has sent a recommendation for CBI inquiry in the case filed by Late Shri Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Shri KK Singh, related to the death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput in Patna," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted. Earlier, KK Singh had revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February claiming his son's life was in danger. The revelation came as he filed an FIR with Patna police, alleging Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death.

In a self-made video, Singh alleged that the accused in the actor's death case is on the loose and Patna Police should be provided with help. "On February 25, I informed Bandra Police that the life of my son Sushant is in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action has been taken even 40 days after his death. So, I filed FIR in Patna. Patna Police swung into action. But the accused is running away(on the loose). Patna Police should be given help. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his colleague Sanjay Jha who gave support to the truth in this hour of grief," he said.

After the actor's demise on June 14, he asked the police to take action against the people named in the complaint given by him on February 25, said Singh, adding that no action has been taken. An FIR was filed by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Rajput's death case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the demand for Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to be handed over to the CBI. (ANI)

