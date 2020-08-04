Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Amruta Fadnavis must leave Maha if she doesn't trust police'

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab on Tuesday said former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis should leave the state if she feels unsafe and has no trust left in Mumbai Police.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:08 IST
'Amruta Fadnavis must leave Maha if she doesn't trust police'
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ShivSena)

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab on Tuesday said former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis should leave the state if she feels unsafe and has no trust left in Mumbai Police. Parab's comments came a day after Amruta Fadnavis tweeted that Mumbai had lost its "humanity" and was "no more safe to live" looking at the way the metropolis' police was handling the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Speaking to reporters here, the Transport Minister said Devendra Fadnavis had held the home portfolio when he was chief minister of the state for the last five years. "The government changed (last year), but the police force remains the same. I think she (Amruta) should leave this state if she has no trust in police personnel who protected her in the last five years and who continue to protect her even now," he said.

Parab said the BJP used to praise policemen in the last five years, but has changed the tune after losing power. "Now, if they are feeling unsafe just because they lost power, then the only option left before them is to leave this state," he said.

The minister said Amruta Fadnavis' statement underscores "frustration" of the BJP over losing power and there was "100 per cent politics" behind it..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Stacey Abrams says U.S. is fumbling coronavirus response through 'willful ignorance'

Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams said on Tuesday the United States has fumbled its response to the coronavirus outbreak through willful ignorance, threatening the economy and raising concerns about the fairness and integrity of November...

Italian bonds rally in thin summer trade

Italian government bond yields fell to their lowest since March on Tuesday and the countrys debt was poised for its best session since July 20, while safe-haven paper also rallied as risk appetite took a hit in Europe. Europes Stoxx 600 ind...

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) renewed for Season 3, what viewers can see next

How to Sell Drugs Online Fast Season 1 premiered on May 31, 2019. The second season streamed on Netflix on July 21 this year.Now fans will be happy to learn that How to Sell Drugs Online Fast has been renewed for Season 3. The viewers can e...

IMF says coronavirus may shrink global imbalances further in 2020

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that global current account imbalances narrowed in 2019 as trade slowed, and the coronavirus could narrow them further in 2020, but some vulnerable emerging market economies are facing major i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020