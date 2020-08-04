ECI extends suggestions tenure from state, national political parties till Aug 11

By Joymala Bagchi Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked national and state political parties to give their suggestions till August 11, regarding election campaign and public meetings with regard to the general assembly election in Bihar amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the last date for submitting suggestions was July 31. In a letter addressed to presidents and general secretaries of recognized political parties -- both state and national -- ECI stated that "response from many parties is still awaited".

Amid the ongoing pandemic situation, "the commission has directed that some more time may be given to the political parties who have not sent their suggestions". On July 17, the commission had asked recognised political parties to share their suggestions on the election campaign and public meetings in the light of COVID-19 situation.

Although few political parties have sent their suggestions catering to the last date, others are yet to submit. NDA's ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) suggested conducting of Bihar assembly poll in an appropriate time when the situation improves. However, many from the opposition political parties who have submitted the suggestions stated that fair and smooth election should be conducted without endangering people's lives.

Beside COVID-19, Bihar is also facing flood situations where 13 districts are suffering severely. Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and the state is expected to go to polls in November this year. (ANI)