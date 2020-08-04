Left Menu
Won't spare the guilty in hooch tragedy: Punjab CM

Terming the hooch tragedy as amounting to murder, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he will not spare anyone involved in the matter.

Updated: 04-08-2020 19:01 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. . Image Credit: ANI

Terming the hooch tragedy as amounting to murder, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he will not spare anyone involved in the matter. "Some people have sold this inferior alcohol due to which 111 people have died. They think that they would do anything and will escape and earn money, but it will not happen. I have ordered police and excise departments to nab all those responsible, irrespective of their affiliations and positions. I want this to be done within two days. We will take stringent action against them," Singh said.

He said that no one will be spared whether they hold top position or have links in the government. Guilty will be punished to ensure justice, he said. In a video message from the Chief Minister' Office, Singh said, "These deaths amount to murder and people who have sold this alcohol knowing that people may die after drinking it will not be spared whether they are biggies of the state or have links in government departments."

"I am saddened by these deaths. All of them are our people. On the one had we are struggling with corona and on the other hand this tragedy. "I would say that corona is out of our hands as it has spread to all the countries. We are doing what we can to control the spread. But I will end the liquor mafia involved in this crime," he said. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said that deaths due to illicit liquor in Punjab are upsetting.

"Close to 110 deaths due to illicit liquor in Punjab are very upsetting. I sympathise with families of victims and assure them that no stone will be left unturned by the state government in punishing the culprits," Jakhar said. Jakhar has written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi about the matter. "I have written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi that such incidents should not be repeated and suitable action should be taken against them (Rajya Sabha MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo). Such behaviour shouldn't be tolerated," he said.

"I believe Congress party cannot afford to have such members who are trying to bite the hand which is feeding them. They have crossed 'Laxman Rekha' (line of self-restraint) by going to the governor and seeking CBI and ED probe against their own government," said Jakhar. (ANI)

