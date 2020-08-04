Left Menu
At least 12 candidates from J-K qualify for civil services exam 2019

“Their achievement would certainly motivate and inspire many more youths from Jammu and Kashmir to take the country's prestigious civil services examination in years to come,” he said. Nadia Beigh from Kupwara cleared the prestigious examination in her second attempt.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-08-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 20:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least a dozen candidates from Jammu and Kashmir qualified for the 2019 UPSC civil services examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. Six of these candidates hail from Kashmir, including a girl from remote Kupwara district in north of the Valley.

In a congratulatory message, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu conveyed his warm felicitation to all the successful candidates for the commendable accomplishment and expressed hope that they would discharge their duties with utmost dedication, commitment and sincerity to uphold the highest traditions of the civil services. "Their achievement would certainly motivate and inspire many more youths from Jammu and Kashmir to take the country's prestigious civil services examination in years to come," he said.

Nadia Beigh from Kupwara cleared the prestigious examination in her second attempt. She secured 350th rank. "It has been a daunting journey. It was my second attempt. I could not pass the prelims in 2018. Prayers of several people were with me and I want to thank all of them," she said.

Beigh said nothing was impossible if one focuses on his or her goal and work hard. "I hope many people will be inspired by my success. I want to say that nothing is impossible in the world. If you focus on a goal and work hard for something, you will achieve it. It was my dream and I worked very hard. I feel very happy," she said.

The other successful candidates from Kashmir Valley include Asif Yousuf Tantray from south Kashmir's Kulgam who got 328 rank, Aftab Rasool from Trehgam Kupwara got 412 rank, Sabzar Ahmad Ganie from Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag got 628 rank, Rayees Hussain Lone from Gurez area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district and Majid Iqbal Khan, a resident of Shangus in Anantnag, got 638 rank. While there are at least six successful candidates from Kashmir this year, there was none from the Valley in the list of successful candidates in the 2018 examination.

The Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) led by Sajad Gani Lone also congratulated the candidates. "We congratulate Ms Nadia Beigh from Punzwa and Aftab Rasool from Trehgam in Handwara for qualifying the prestigious IAS. It is a proud moment for their families and people of the entire district," the JKPC said on Twitter.

IAS officer Sehrish Asgar, Director, Information, Jammu and Kashmir, also congratulated the proud candidates. "My heartfelt congratulations to all those who have qualified CSE 2019..My prayers and good wishes for your career ahead..Its heartening to see so many girls in the list...May you all shine...," she tweeted.

"Many congratulations to you Nadia (Beigh)..You have made us proud...," she said in another tweet. The Lt Governor also conveyed his warm greetings to the family members of all successful candidates.

