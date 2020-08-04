Union Minister Pradhan tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital
Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Pradhan said that he has been hospitalised as per doctor's advice and is in a healthy condition.
"I decided to get myself tested after noticing some symptoms of COVID-19 and my report came back positive. As per the doctor's advice, I have admitted myself in a hospital and I am in healthy condition," his tweet read. Union Minister Amit Shah also tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
Other politicians testing positive for COVID-19 include Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (ANI)
