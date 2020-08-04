Bihar recommends CBI probe in Sushant Rajput death case, Rhea's lawyer claims it has no mandate

The Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI inquiry into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, a move contested by Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, who insisted the state had no jurisdiction to make such a recommendation. Aditya Thackeray, a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet and scion of the powerful Thackeray clan, whose named was being mentioned in hushed tones over his alleged links to Chakraborty, meanwhile, rejected claims of his involvement in the sordid events that allegedly surrounded Rajput's death.

"The state government has sent its recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the case filed by Mr K K Singh, the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput," Kumar tweeted. As Patna and Mumbai police were locked in a bitter turf war over who had the mandate of law to investigate the sensational death of Rajput, Kumar earlier said his government will recommend handing over the case to the central probe agency after the actor's father gave his consent.

K K Singh, Rajput's father, had on July 25 lodged a police complaint against Chakraborty, a budding actor and his son's rumoured girlfriend, of abetting his suicide, keeping him in wrongful confinement and defrauding him of crores of rupees. "The actor's father spoke to the DGP and gave his consent for a CBI probe. Since he had lodged an FIR with Bihar police, we could not have recommended a CBI inquiry.

"Now that he has consented, I have asked the DGP to complete all formalities today and the government will send its recommendation today itself," Kumar had told journalists. Meanwhile Aditya, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleged "dirty politics" was being played out following Rajput's death and that he was nowhwere involved in it.

"As a grandson of Hinduhridaysamrat (King of Hindus' heart) Balasaheb Thackeray, I want to tell, that I will not commit any act that will harm the reputation of Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family," he said in a statement posted on his Twitter handle in Marathi. Asserting he was not in anyway related to the sordid episode, Aditya, the Shiv Sena's congenial and suave face, said nobody should seek to make political currency out of someone's death.

He was apparently peeved at social media posts that purportedly showed him and Chakraborty in a car, and BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane's demand that Rajput's death be probed as a case of murder. Though Rane did not name Thackeray, he said things that apparently left the Shiv Sena leader in no doubt that the references were against him.

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satishmane Shinde, meanwhile, called into question the Bihar government's decision. "There cannot be transfer of a case which had no legal basis to begin with for the Bihar police to get involved. At the most, it would be a Zero FIR which would then be transferred to Mumbai Police," Maneshinde said in a statement in Mumbai.

The transfer of a case, in which they (Bihar police) had no jurisdiction, to CBI has "no legal sanctity", he said. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Kumar's announcement also did not go down well with the ruling coalition in Maharashtra which claimed it encroached upon the rights of the state government. Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said the Nitish Kumar government was probably trying to divert attention from its "failure" in combating COVID-19 by recommending a CBI probe.

"Do they (Bihar government) have jurisdiction over a crime that has taken place in Maharashtra?" Malik asked. "Modi govt & BJP destroying Democratic structure in India. Sad to see BJP'S alliance partners helping them in this destruction of the constitution which will permanently damage our federal structure for dismal political gains. Hope our courts share our concern for the country!" Maharashtra Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant tweeted.

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey, however, defended the state government's decision in view of the "inaction" of Mumbai police. "What was Mumbai police doing these 50 days. They were not cooperating with our police. When Bihar home secretary phoned his Maharashtra counterpart, he would not answer the call. All channels of communication were blocked. We doubt your (Mumbai police's) intentions," he said.

The development came a day before the Supreme Court is slated to hear a petition by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai, where an investigation in the matter is already on. The state governments of Bihar and Maharashtra have already filed separate caveats in the top court seeking to be heard before any order is passed on Chakraborty's plea. The father of the late actor has also filed a caveat in the apex court.