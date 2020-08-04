Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC govt will have to pay heavy price for not withdrawing lockdown on Aug 5: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said the TMC government will have to "pay a heavy price" in the state polls for not budging on its decision to enforce lockdown on August 5, despite requests by his party on account of the Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:08 IST
TMC govt will have to pay heavy price for not withdrawing lockdown on Aug 5: Dilip Ghosh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said the TMC government will have to "pay a heavy price" in the state polls for not budging on its decision to enforce lockdown on August 5, despite requests by his party on account of the Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya. Ghosh also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led government's stand on the matter reflects its "disregard for the sentiments of the Hindu community".

Rebuffing the allegation, a senior TMC leader said the saffron party should refrain from indulging in communal politics in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state BJP chief, while addressing a protest rally here over the alleged killing of his party leaders in the recent past, said, "We had urged the government to change the date of lockdown from August 5 to any other day. Yesterday, they did make changes to the lockdown schedule, but remained adamant on August 5.

"The people of West Bengal are watching everything. They will not hesitate to change the government in the next elections. This arrogance will cost them dearly," he said.

The August 5 ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of Ram temple after a decades-long title suit over the site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was settled by Supreme Court last November. The Medinipur MP said his party will not conduct any programme on the occasion, but workers will take part in prayer meets organised by the VHP, and other organisations.

"Tomorrow, in various parts of the state, people will conduct Yagya and perform other rituals to mark the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Mandir. The BJP is officially not conducting any programme, but our party workers will take part in celebrations," he told reporters later in the day. Reacting to Ghosh's assertions, TMC secretary general and state education minister Partha Chatterjee said Bengal believes in communal harmony and brotherhood, and nothing should be done to spoil the social fabric of the state.

"This is not the time to pursue communal politics. The BJP should refrain from indulging in communal politics in the midst of the pandemic. In Bengal, we have always witnessed harmony and brotherhood among all religions and cultures. Nothing should be done to spoil that," he said.

The West Bengal government has for the fourth time changed the dates of complete lockdown this month owing to local festivals. The total shutdown days, following the latest revision, fall on August 5 (Wednesday), 8 (Saturday), 20 (Thursday), 21 (Friday), 27 (Thursday), 28 (Friday) and 31 (Monday), according to the government notification issued on Monday.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

EU regulators investigating Google's plan to buy Fitbit

European Union regulators opened an in-depth investigation on Tuesday into Googles plan to buy fitness tracking device maker Fitbit. The EUs executive commission said it was concerned the deal would entrench the US tech giants position in t...

DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam meets Nadda, denies joining BJP

DMK legislator Ku Ka Selvam on Tuesday called on BJP National President JP Nadda in New Delhi but denied speculations he was joining the saffron party. Selvam, representing the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency here, praised Prime Minis...

Breastfeeding link to COVID-19 is negligible, says World Health Organization

The appeal, during World Breastfeeding Week, comes as WHO warned that not using mothers milk is linked to 820,000 child deaths a year, at a cost to the global economy of 300 billion.Live QA on breastfeeding and COVID19AskWHOhttpst.co7wQlv...

Gujarat reports 1,020 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

Gujarat reported 1,020 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday. With this, state tally has risen to 65,704 including 14,811 active cases, 48,359 cureddischarges and 2,534 deaths...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020