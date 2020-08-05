Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Former CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar dead

Former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died here on Wednesday after a brief illness, family sources said. Nilangekar, 89, died at a private hospital here. He recently tested coronavirus positive but had recovered and was discharged after testing negative.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-08-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 09:39 IST
Maharashtra: Former CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar dead

Former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died here on Wednesday after a brief illness, family sources said. Nilangekar, 89, died at a private hospital here.

He recently tested coronavirus positive but had recovered and was discharged after testing negative. Nilangekar, senior Congress leader from Latur in Marathwada region, was the state chief minister from June 1985 to March 1986.

He resigned from the post when the Bombay High Court passed strictures against him after fraud was alleged in the results of the MD examination in 1985 "at his behest" to help his daughter and her friend get through..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UN SG Guterres expresses deepest condolences to victims of "horrific" Beirut explosions

The United Nations said it is actively assisting in the response to the horrific explosions that ripped through the port area of Beirut, as Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims ...

China stocks rise as economic rebound hopes stay intact

China stocks rose marginally on Wednesday as investor confidence in the countrys economic upswing stayed intact, though a drop in financials tamed the broader markets strength. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4 at...

US Representative Clay ousted in Democratic primary by progressive Cori Bush -New York Times

Long-time U.S. Representative William Lacy Clay was ousted on Tuesday by progressive challenger Cori Bush in the Missouri Democratic primary, the New York Times said.Bush was endorsed by the Justice Democrats, the same left-wing group that ...

Andhra govt to supply 39 lakh school kits to children

As many as 39 lakh school-going children across Andhra Pradesh will be given school kits consisting of bags, uniforms, books and other supplies under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme, a statement from the Chief Ministers Office informed on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020