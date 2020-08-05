Left Menu
Consecration of Ram temple historic moment, brings joy and pride to all: Nadda

BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday termed the consecration of a Ram temple at Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a historic moment that brings joy and pride to all.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 16:45 IST
Representative image

BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday termed the consecration of a Ram temple at Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a historic moment that brings joy and pride to all. He also thanked Modi for giving expression to public sentiments and their commitment towards the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple by performing bhoomi poojan.

"Today on the occasion of consecration of Ram Janmabhoomi temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I bow to all revered saints and congratulate and fellow citizens. This historic moment brings joy and pride to everyone," he said. Nadda said it is after a long struggle of 500 years that the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of the temple and "it was a matter of pride that all sections of society happily accepted this decision. The entire country set a unique example by following the ideals of Lord Ram", he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

The BJP chief also praised all "members of the ideological family who struggled for years" and congratulated all the "devotees whose faith has today found full expression". The 'bhoomi poojan' brought to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

