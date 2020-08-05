Left Menu
Development News Edition

Village council polls announced in Mizoram

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is on August 20 and counting of votes will be taken up on August 28. There are 4,54,180 voters in 558 village councils and 2,18,758 voters in 83 local councils, the state election commissioner said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:59 IST
Village council polls announced in Mizoram

The village and local council elections will be held in Mizoram on August 27, the state election commission announced on Wednesday. The elections to 558 village councils, barring three Autonomous District Council (ADC) areas in two districts, and 83 local councils in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area will be held on the same day, state election commissioner Laima Chozah said.

Though the term of the village councils was due to expire on May 7 it was extended twice till September 7 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, he said. Polling for the village council seats will be held in nine districts - Aizawl, Lunglei, Serchhip, Champhai, Mamit, Kolasib, Saitual, Khawzawl and Hnahthial.

Bypoll to Siaha North-1 seat in Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) will be held on August 26, Chozah said. The last date for filing nomination for the village and local councils polls is August 11 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is August 13, he said.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done after 3 pm on August 11 and counting of votes will begin as soon as polling gets over on August 27. Re-poll, if required, will be held on August 28, Chozah said.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the bypoll is on August 19 and scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on the same day. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is on August 20 and counting of votes will be taken up on August 28.

There are 4,54,180 voters in 558 village councils and 2,18,758 voters in 83 local councils, the state election commissioner said. Of the 2,464 seats in village councils, 633 are reserved for women, he said.

As many as 148 seats are reserved for women out of the 545 local council seats, Chozah said. A total of 1,627 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect their representative in the bypoll to Siaha North-I seat in MADC, the state election commissioner said.

The commission will issue standard operating procedure and safety protocol to be followed during polling in view of the pandemic, state election commission secretary Teresy Vanlalhruaii said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Videos show explosion in N.Korean town - reports

Videos shot from China show an explosion lighting up the night sky across the border in North Korea, multiple media reported on Wednesday, in what one South Korean outlet said was an apparent gas leak that caused a deadly blast on Monday. R...

UP reports over 4K cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,078 COVID-19 cases and 40 new fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the infection tally to over 1.04 lakh and death toll from the disease to 1,857. However, the state government said 4,154 cases were reported in the las...

Oman to lift internal travel restrictions, reduce curfew

Oman will on Saturday lift a domestic ban on travel between provinces, imposed on July 25 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, the state news agency ONA said on Wednesday.From Saturday it will ...

Indian-origin man fined for breaching 'stay home' notice in Singapore

A 63-year old Indian-origin Singapore citizen was fined 5,000 Singapore dollars on Wednesday for breaching his coronavirus stay at home notice, according to a media report. Dharamnath Singh was fined on one charge of exposing others to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020