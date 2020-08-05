Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong issues whip to its MLAs to attend Aug 10 Assembly session

The Congress in Manipur has issued a whip to its 24 MLAs to attend one-day Assembly session on August 10 and vote in support of no confidence motion against the BJP-led government for which the party legislators have already given notice to the Speaker.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:03 IST
Cong issues whip to its MLAs to attend Aug 10 Assembly session
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress in Manipur has issued a whip to its 24 MLAs to attend one-day Assembly session on August 10 and vote in support of no confidence motion against the BJP-led government for which the party legislators have already given notice to the Speaker. Konthoujam Govindas, senior MLA and Whip of Congress Legislature Party (CLP), told PTI on Wednesday that a three- line whip has been issued to the party MLAs to be present in the House during discussion and voting on August 10.

He said said if anyone of the CLP members violate the party whip, he or she would invite disqualification from the membership of Manipur Legislative Assembly under peragraph 2 (1) (b) of 10th Scheduled of Indian Constitution. "All the members are to attend the 11th session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly convening on 10th August, from 11 am till the end of the session and remain in the House during discussion and voting.

"All the members are directed to vote in line with the decision made by the Congress Legislature Party led by Shri O. Ibobi Singh," said the whip issued on direction of Manipur Congress president.

Govindas also said that his office would submit the list of CLP members with their photographs to the Secretary of the Assembly in this connection very soon. Two Congress MLAs, K Meghachandra Singh and Th Lokeshwar Singh, have given a notice for moving a no confidence motion against N Biren Singh government for not handing over drug kingpin Lhukhosei Zou's case to CBI.

The matter relates to submission of an affidavit in the Manipur High Court by Thounaojam Brinda,former Additional Superintendent of Police, Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB),alleging that the chief minister had pressurised her to release Zhou,former Chairman of Autonomous District Council (ADC),Chandel district,an accused in a 2018 drug haul case. In the affidavit, she said after an operation commanded by her, the Manipur police had arrested Zou on June 19 along with seven others and seized 4.5 kg of heroine powder,2,80,200 "world is yours" tablets, Rs 57,18,000 cash, Rs 95,000 old currency notes and several other incriminating articles.

In the 2017 Manipur state assembly election, out of total 60 seats, Congress had won 28 seats, the largest single party in the house. Of them Thounaojam Shyamkumar was disqualified from the membership of Manipur Legislative Assembly under anti- defection law for joining BJP.

Further, three Congress MLAs namely- Kshetrimayum Biren Singh, Yengkhom Surchandra Singh and Sanasam Bira Singh- were disqualified from the assembly membership by the Speaker recently. The state party unit had issued show-cause notices to two of its MLAs in July end for allegedly cross-voting in favour of the BJP candidate in the recently-concluded election to the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat.

The notices were served to Wangkhei MLA Okram Henry Singh and Sagolband MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh. After its failed attempt to dislodge the BJP-led government in the state following resignations of nine ruling coalition legislators in mid-June, the Congress is trying to put Biren Singh ministry on mat in the drug haul case.

The state Congress has already demanded a CBI probe into the case..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Scottish Conservatives pick new leader as key election looms

Scotlands Conservative Party appointed a new leader on Wednesday as it prepares to fight an election next year against the dominant Scottish Nationalist Party. Douglas Ross said the partys first goal must be earning the trust of people look...

Noida: COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a month

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar has more than doubled in a month, official data showed on Wednesday. The district, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, had recorded ...

Record 61 COVID deaths in Bengal; highest one-day spike of

West Bengal on Wednesday witnessed record 61 people succumbing to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 1,846, the health department said. The coronavirus caseload also went up to 83,800 after the state reported the highest single-day spike o...

State Dept says acting IG left to return to private sector

U.S. State Departments Acting Inspector General Stephen J. Akard has left his post and is returning to the private sector, a spokesperson for the agency said on Wednesday, several months after his predecessor was abruptly fired by President...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020