Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM says not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi's statement on Ram temple

If the Congress had a definite stand on secularism, the country would not have been facing such a situation today," the Chief Minister told reporters. Asked for his reaction to the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said the state was now worried about overcoming COVID-19 and would worry about such things later.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 22:38 IST
CM says not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi's statement on Ram temple

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 5 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said he was not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's statement on the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and said the country would not have been facing such a situation today if Congress had a "definite stand" on secularism. He said the Congress party's stand in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue is part of history and that the grand old party had remained a "mute spectator" while the mosque was destroyed.

Priyanka Gandhi had on Tuesday hoped that the foundation stone laying ceremony "becomes a celebration of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony". For ages Lord Ram's character has served as a source of unity for the entire Indian subcontinent, she had said. "I am not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi's stand in this matter.

The Congress party's stand during the period of Rajiv Gandhi and then Narasimha Rao are all part of history. If the Congress had a definite stand on secularism, the country would not have been facing such a situation today," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Asked for his reaction to the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said the state was now worried about overcoming COVID-19 and would worry about such things later. "Today, COVID-19 cases in the country has crossed the 19 lakh. We need to think about how to overcome this pandemic. We also need to worry about how we would support those who are financially affected due to this pandemic.

The state government is trying to take steps to mitigate the sufferings of the people. We will think about such things first and the rest of the matter later," the chief Minister said.

He said both Priyanka and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi always had a "soft hindutva stand". "Who allowed the worship inside the Babri masjid? It was the Congress.

Who allowed shilanyas? It was the congress government... Above all, who sat idle when the masjid was destroyed by the Sangh Parivar? It was the Congress Prime Minister Narashimha Rao-led central government.

It was the Congress which stood as a mute spectator while Babri Masjid was destroyed," Vijayan said. The Chief Minister also said that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a coalition partner of opposition UDF, was also closely associated with the Congress during all this time.

The state Congress is yet to make clear its stand on Priyanka's statement while a miffed IUML passed a resolution expressing its displeasure..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Assam CM announces Alaboi Battle memorial

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday that the people of Assam need to unite in the fight against the divisive forces acting tacitly to hamper the growth and development of the state. The people of the state must remember the ...

Study finds alcoholism treatment is potentially effective against COVID-19

A team of chemists used molecular modelling to find out that two medications that have been known for a long time can be used to fight SARS-CoV-2. These are disulfiram, which is used to treat alcoholism, and neratinib, an experimental drug ...

Karnataka govt inaugurates COVID Care Centre at Bengaluru bus station

The Karnataka government on Wednesday inaugurated a COVID Care Centre at Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station in Bengaluru. KSRTC has provided the ground floor and first floor Sri Basweshwara Bus Station premises in Peenya, Bengaluru for the establ...

Romanian schools to reopen Sept. 14 on case-by-case basis

Romanian schools will reopen Sept. 14 on a case-by-case basis, with towns affected by the new coronavirus pandemic likely to hold classes online, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday. Coronavirus infections in Romania have ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020