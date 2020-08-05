Owaisi trying to spread hatred: ex-Telangana BJP Minority Morcha president

The AMIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is trying to spread 'hatred' in the country, alleged former Telangana BJP Minority Morcha president Haneef Ali on Wednesday. "Owaisi is trying to spread hatred in this country, which is not good for the country. Everybody, whether Hindu or Muslim, should take part in the construction of the temple. He should not say such things especially after the order of the Supreme Court. He should respect the apex court order," Haneef Ali said while speaking to ANI.

Hours before Bhoomi Poojan in Ayodhya on Wednesday, Owaisi said, " Babri Masjid was there, is there and will be there" Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the nation after laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... A long wait ends today... A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years," said Prime Minister Modi at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple," he said. "With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts temple construction will be completed," the PM added further. (ANI)