White House' Meadows does not expect Trump to give Republican nomination address from Oval Office

White House' Meadows does not expect Trump to give Republican nomination address from Oval OfficeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2020 03:25 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 03:22 IST
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday he does not expect President Trump to accept the Republican Party's presidential nomination in a speech from the White House Oval Office.
In an interview with CNN, Meadows said it would be "appropriate" for Trump to give such a speech from the East Wing, which is the private, residential portion of the White House. But he said no decision had been made.
