Facebook removes Trump post over coronavirus misinformation

Facebook removes Trump post over coronavirus misinformationReuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 04:13 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 04:13 IST
Facebook Inc on Wednesday took down a video by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he said children are "almost immune" to COVID-19, with the company saying it violated its rules against sharing misinformation about the coronavirus. "This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," a Facebook spokesman said.
The spokesman said it was the first time that the social media company had removed a Trump post for coronavirus misinformation. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
