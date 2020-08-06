Left Menu
Thai protesters, led by student groups, are returning to the streets calling for the ousting of the government less than two years after a general election was held.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 06-08-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 09:39 IST
TIMELINE-Thailand's turbulent politics since 2014 military coup

Thai protesters, led by student groups, are returning to the streets calling for the ousting of the government less than two years after a general election was held. One group has openly criticised the monarchy, in a rare show of defiance. Here are the major events that have led up to these protests:

May 22, 2014 - Military stages a coup, ousting an elected government for the second time in a decade, citing the need to restore order in the face of street demonstrations against a populist government linked to telecoms tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra, who himself was ousted in a coup in 2006. Oct. 13, 2016 - Constitutional monarch King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies after a 70-year reign. His son becomes King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

April 6, 2017 - A military-backed constitution is ratified after being approved in a referendum, with changes requested by King Vajiralongkorn that increased his powers, paving the way for an election. Feb. 7, 2019 - The king rebukes his sister, Princess Ubolratana, over a Thaksin-linked party's nomination of her as its candidate for prime minister. The party is later dissolved by a court before the election.

March 24, 2019 – General elections held amid complaints of cheating and vote-buying. Former army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha, who led the 2014 coup and was then prime minister of a military government, heads a pro-army party that wins the most votes. Nov. 20, 2019 - Court disqualifies rising opposition figure Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Future Forward Party, from parliament prompting thousands to rally in Bangkok.

Jan. 12, 2020 - More than 12,000 people join an anti-government "Run Against Dictatorship" in the biggest show of dissent since the 2014 coup. A rival group holds a run in support of Prayuth. Feb. 21 - Future Forward Party is banned for illegally taking a loan from its billionaire leader, Thanathorn, prompting small student protests on university campuses.

March 22 - Given restrictions to stop the novel coronavirus, student protests peter out but online criticism of government continues, with some also directing criticism at the king. The hashtag "#whydoweneedaking?" is posted more than 1 million times. June 8 - Small protests held to call for an investigation into the disappearance of an exiled government critic in Cambodia.

June 15 - Prayuth warns political activists not to criticise the monarchy. June 24 - Protesters gather to mark the anniversary of the end of absolute monarchy in 1932.

July 18 - About 2,500 protesters gather at Democracy Monument, one of the largest demonstrations since the coup, calling for the dissolution of parliament and new elections. Aug. 4 - Speakers call for the monarchy's power to be curbed at a rally attended by hundreds in Bangkok.

