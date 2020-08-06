BJP leaders praise new Jammu & Kashmir LG Sinha as accomplished administrator
Lauding former Union minister Manoj Sinha as an accomplished administrator, BJP leaders on Thursday expressed confidence that his appointment as Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor will usher in development in the union territory.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:50 IST
Lauding former Union minister Manoj Sinha as an accomplished administrator, BJP leaders on Thursday expressed confidence that his appointment as Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor will usher in development in the union territory. "A gentle, erudite and experienced leader with loads of administrative experience as a minister to head J&K administration. J&K to progress on the path of development with renewed vigour," BJP general secretary Ram Madhav tweeted after Sinha's appointment was announced. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence that new benchmarks of development will be established in Jammu and Kashmir, saying Sinha is an accomplished administrator and organiser and is dedicated to the nation's development as a leader. Sinha, a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh, was appointed as the new LG, the first political leader to take charge as the LG of the union territory.
The 61-year-old replaces former IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu who tendered his resignation on Wednesday night. Singh was a minister in the first Narendra Modi government and had earned praise for his work. He, however, lost from Ghazipur in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
