Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conservatives battling to the end in Tennessee U.S. Senate primary

Tennessee Republicans will cast their ballots on Thursday in a bitter Senate primary race that will test President Donald Trump's influence and as the two leading candidates fight over who is most qualified to pursue conservative goals. The winner of the nominating election will be well positioned on Nov. 3 to replace retiring Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, the 80-year-old former U.S. secretary of education, who is among a dwindling number of moderate Republicans in Congress.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 15:31 IST
Conservatives battling to the end in Tennessee U.S. Senate primary

Tennessee Republicans will cast their ballots on Thursday in a bitter Senate primary race that will test President Donald Trump's influence and as the two leading candidates fight over who is most qualified to pursue conservative goals.

The winner of the nominating election will be well positioned on Nov. 3 to replace retiring Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, the 80-year-old former U.S. secretary of education, who is among a dwindling number of moderate Republicans in Congress. The three nonpartisan U.S. elections-ratings services view the seat as solidly Republican and not in play as Democrats seek a majority in the Senate. The state will also hold a series of House of Representatives primaries that are unlikely to influence control of that chamber.

Bill Hagerty, 60, was endorsed by Trump, who named him ambassador to Japan in 2017. Hagerty left Tokyo in 2019 to run for Alexander's Senate seat. Strong campaign fundraising, Trump's endorsement and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's backing led many in Tennessee to conclude that Hagerty would easily win the Republican nomination.

But 42-year-old orthopedic trauma surgeon Dr. Manny Sethi has proven to be a tough competitor and has gained some high-profile endorsements from conservative Republican Senators Rand Paul and Ted Cruz. The winner likely will face Democrat James Mackler, a lawyer and Army veteran. Four other Democrats are also vying for their party's nomination.

In recent elections, Democrats have found success in fielding moderate candidates with military backgrounds. But in Tennessee, which voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016, Mackler would have an uphill battle. Hagerty has touted his fealty to Trump with campaign promises focused on stopping illegal immigration, building a southern border wall and confirming "constitutionalist" judges.

As Sethi's campaign revved up, Hagerty has gone on the attack, branding the Indian-American as too liberal for Tennessee, labeling him "Massachusetts Manny" for his years as a medical student and hospital intern in that state. Sethi, who is trying to follow in the footsteps of Tennessee surgeon and former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, introduces himself on his campaign website as a Christian and proclaiming, "I'm pro-life and I'm pro-gun."

A campaign contribution from moderate Republican Senator Mitt Romney to Hagerty gave Sethi an opening for questioning his opponent's conservative credentials. Whoever wins Thursday's contest, one thing is clear: Barring a Democratic tidal wave in November that sweeps through Tennessee, the Senate is likely to have a far more conservative senator from that state following Alexander's retirement.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Germany fights virus uptick with mandatory testing for travellers

Germany announced mandatory tests for travellers returning from high-risk regions after new coronavirus cases breached the 1,000-a-day threshold for the first time since May, fuelling fears of a return to an economically disruptive lockdown...

Vivo will not be IPL title sponsors this year: BCCI

The BCCI on Thursday suspended the IPL title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for the events upcoming edition amid soaring Sino-India diplomatic tensions. The BCCI sent out a one-line statement without giving any deta...

BCCI, Vivo suspend IPL partnership for one year, may resume next year

The BCCI on Thursday suspended the IPL title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for the events upcoming edition amid soaring Sino-India diplomatic tensions. The BCCI sent out a one-line statement, without giving any det...

Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day spike of 4,586 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths; tally climbs to over 1.08 lakh: Official.

Uttar Pradesh records highest single-day spike of 4,586 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths tally climbs to over 1.08 lakh Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020