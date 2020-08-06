Left Menu
Development News Edition

Restoring J&K’s special status will be political hara-kiri for UT: BJP leader

Asserting that the nation and the national interests are always supreme, a senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader on Thursday said restoring the Union Territory’s statehood or special status will trigger a chain reaction adversely affecting the socio-political scenario of the Union Territory.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-08-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 17:06 IST
Restoring J&K’s special status will be political hara-kiri for UT: BJP leader

Asserting that the nation and the national interests are always supreme, a senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader on Thursday said restoring the Union Territory’s statehood or special status will trigger a chain reaction adversely affecting the socio-political scenario of the Union Territory. "The so-called demand for restoring J&K's special status or statehood is not an issue for the government at present. It will have a chain reaction," said Ashwani Chrungoo, in-charge of the J&K BJP’s department of political affairs.

These are the issues within the purview of the Parliament and raising such demands without application of mind is tantamount to political opportunism, he said addressing a conference. "It will ultimately lead to political hara-kiri for the people of the UT,” he said, adding “the central administration of J&K was necessitated due to its security-related political situation".

No one has got a license to do anything that damages the national interest in the strategic UT of J&K, he asserted. "The governments both at the Centre and in the UT are conscious of their duties in this regard and there will be no dereliction of duties," he added. He said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have gone on record in the Parliament about this issue and there is no need to dilute the position required to deal with Pakistan- sponsored terrorism and the secessionist activism. Chrungoo said the BJP has fulfilled its long-standing promises to the people, including the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya keeping in view its constitutional responsibilities.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Prison Break Season 6 plot likely to show Michael Scofield getting justice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

134 Indian students selected for Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree scholarship

Over 130 Indian students have been awarded the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree EMJMD scholarship under the EU Erasmus programme, a 40 per cent increase that made India the top global recipient this year. Under the EMJMD scheme, students ...

Many more likely sought jobless aid amid resurgence of virus

With the nation still gripped by an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases, the U.S. government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the layoffs that have remained elevated at a weekly pace above 1 million since the pandemic erupt...

Why Defence ministry took down report mentioning Chinese 'transgressions' at LAC, asks Congress

The Congress on Thursday asked the government why a Defence ministry report mentioning Chinese transgressions in eastern Ladakh in May was taken down with party leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that removal of the document from websites would n...

Nalco appoints two mines joint secretaries to company's board

State-owned Nalco on Thursday said Satendra Singh and Upendra C Joshi, joint secretaries in the mines ministry, have been appointed to the board of the companyIn a filing to the BSE, the National Aluminium Company Ltd Nalco announced that b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020