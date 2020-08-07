Left Menu
Modi govt sleeping while India's COVID-19 tally crosses 20 lakh-mark: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central government as India crossed the 20 lakh COVID-19 positive cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 09:01 IST
Modi govt sleeping while India's COVID-19 tally crosses 20 lakh-mark: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central government as India crossed the 20 lakh COVID-19 positive cases. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader reiterated his earlier tweet, sent out on July 17, which stated "The 10,00,000-mark has been crossed. With the rapid spread of COVID-19, by August 10, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country. The government must take concrete, planned steps to stop the epidemic."

"20 lakh-mark has been crossed, Modi government is missing," the Congress leader tweeted today. The Union Health Ministry has said active cases as a percentage of total cases have seen a significant drop from 34.17 per cent on July 24 to 30.31 per cent. (ANI)

