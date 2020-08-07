COVID-19: HP BJP chief, ex CMs Dhumal, Kumar in quarantine

Left Menu
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap and former chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta kumar have quarantined themselves after the state power minister tested positive for coronavirus. HP Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhry had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Kashyap had recently come in contact with Chaudhry.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:45 IST
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap and former chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta kumar have quarantined themselves after the state power minister tested positive for coronavirus. HP Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhry had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Kashyap had recently come in contact with Chaudhry. He has tested negative for coronavirus but has self quarantined as a precautionary measure, a party spokesperson said. In a Facebook post, Dhumal said he had quarantined himself at his Hamirpur home after he came in contact with Kashyap.

In a statement, former chief minister Kumar said he has quarantined himself for 14 days as a precaution. Kumar said that BJP President Kashyap had met him on Thursday and later met Dhumal. He had earlier met the power minister.

Noting that many leaders were breaking COVID regulations by taking out processions, Kumar said there was a need to step up vigil against coronavirus. While leaders are talking about taking precautions against coronavirus in their speeches, they are completely negligent in their behaviour, he said. "This carelessness can become very dangerous for them,” said Kumar. He also requested Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to minimise his tours during the pandemic and strictly follow guidelines wherever tours are necessary.PTI DJI/CORR DV DV

