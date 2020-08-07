Left Menu
British MPs to probe rise in migrant crossings via France

British MPs from an influential parliamentary committee have launched an inquiry into the rising number of people trying to enter the UK via France using small boats to cross the English Channel. The House of Commons Home Affairs Select Committee launched the probe as it emerged that more than 1,000 migrants arrived on UK shores in this way in July, with 235 detained on Thursday – a record for a single day. The cross-party committee said it will look into the criminal gangs who run crossings, the dangers passengers face and the UK and French government actions.

“People seeking to enter the UK without going through immigration control have been gathering in Calais and along the coast of Northern France since the 1990s,” notes the committee’s call for evidence submissions for the inquiry. “Initially the majority of attempted crossings were by stowing away on vehicles, but increased security has cut this approach and an increasing number are now crossing the Channel in small boats," it says.

"In 2018 fewer than 500 people were detected entering the UK by small boat; in 2019 1,890; and by June 2020 numbers had exceeded 2,000 for the year to date,” it adds. The UK-France Coordination and Information Centre in Calais, France, was set up in 2018, and in July 2020, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel signed an agreement with her French counterpart to establish a joint intelligence unit in Calais to combat migrant traffickers. " I'm frustrated. Everyone is, which is why we've been working much more closely with the French government in recent time to improve our cooperation and intelligence-sharing to police crossings," UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak told ‘Sky News’ when asked about the issue.

He also confirmed that UK immigration minister Chris Philp will head to France next week for talks about “further measures and stronger measures as required to stop and reduce the tide of boats coming.” "The crossings are totally unacceptable and unnecessary as France is a safe country,” said UK Minister for Immigration Compliance and the Courts Chris Philp. “We work closely with France and I will be in Paris early next week to seek to agree stronger measures with them, including interceptions and returns. This situation simply cannot go on,” he said. The number of people making the crossing in this dangerous and illegal way last month was almost as high as the combined total for May and June, as a result of good weather and calmer seas.

Conservative Party MP for Dover, the arrival port on the UK side, Natalie Elphicke said that the "unacceptable situation" must be brought to an end. The Opposition Labour Party has dubbed the crisis as "deeply concerning"..

