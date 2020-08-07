Siddaramaiah clinically stable, responding to COVID-19 treatment

The condition of former Chief Minister and leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is clinically stable and he is responding to COVID-19 treatment, the hospital authorities said on Friday. "Leader of the opposition and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is clinically stable and responding to COVID-19 treatment. He is comfortable and his appetite has improved. Our team of experts will continue to monitor him closely," Manipal Hospital said in a health bulletin.

Siddaramaiah had informed on Twitter on August 4 that he tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted himself to a hospital. Since then, he had been active on twitter and attacked the BS Yediyurappa government in Karnataka over their handling of COVID-19 and heavy rainfall situation.

Earlier on Friday morning, Siddaramaiah remembered Nobel laureate and poet Rabindranath Tagore on his death anniversary. The former Chief Minister of Karnataka also condoled the demise of Karnataka State Wakf Board chairman Dr Mohammed Yusuf on Friday. (ANI)