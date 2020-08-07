Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran indifferent to Trump envoy's quitting amid embargo push

The envoy, Brian Hook announced his departure on Thursday, a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US would call for a UN Security Council vote next week on a resolution to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October. That resolution is expected to fail amid widespread international opposition, setting the stage for a showdown between the US and the other Security Council members over the reimposition of all international sanctions on Iran.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:26 IST
Iran indifferent to Trump envoy's quitting amid embargo push
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Iran's foreign ministry on Friday expressed indifference to the change in the Trump administration's top envoy for Iran, alleging that the new US official in the post would be no different from his predecessor. The envoy, Brian Hook announced his departure on Thursday, a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US would call for a UN Security Council vote next week on a resolution to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October.

That resolution is expected to fail amid widespread international opposition, setting the stage for a showdown between the US and the other Security Council members over the reimposition of all international sanctions on Iran. Hook, who gave no reason for his stepping down, is to be replaced by Elliott Abrams, a noted hawk on numerous policy issues who is the US special envoy for Venezuela, a close Iran ally.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the foreign ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, as saying Friday that "there is no difference between Brian Hook and Elliott Abrams." "Where the U.S. policy toward Iran is concerned, American officials have bitten off more than they can chew," Mousavi said. Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, also welcomed Hook's departure. Iranian officials routinely claim President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran has failed.

Since withdrawing the US from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal two years ago, Trump has steadily ratcheted up pressure on Iran by imposing penalties on countries importing Iranian oil, declaring its Revolutionary Guard a "foreign terrorist organization" and killing a top commander of the paramilitary organization this year in a missile strike in Iraq. Sanctions on Iranian crude exports, the main source of foreign revenue, have sent Iran's economy into free fall.

On Friday, Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, vice-president in charge of the budget and planning, said that Iran has in recent months met only 6 per cent of its goal for oil revenue. He did not give further details.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UK and Japan aim to strike outline trade deal this month

Britain and Japan have reached substantial agreement in most areas for a bilateral post-Brexit trade deal and will try to clinch a preliminary deal by the end of this month, top officials from both countries said on Friday.We agreed to acce...

AIE flight skids off runway, falls into valley, many injured

An Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing on Friday evening, police sources said. Many people have been rushed to the nea...

Virus resistant: World's Longest Yard Sale still lines roads

For decades, thousands of vendors have fanned out along roadsides from Alabama to Michigan each summer to haggle over the prices of old Coca-Cola bottles, clothes, toys, knives and more at The Worlds Longest Yard Sale. And though the corona...

Gehlot govt has lost people's confidence: Rajasthan BJP chief Poonia

BJP state president Satish Poonia on Friday said the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has lost peoples confidence as it has no concern for them. Poonia said MLAs are enjoying their stay in a five-star hotel in Jaisalmer by revelling in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020