Left Menu
Development News Edition

US slaps sanctions on Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, 10 other officials

Pompeo said that the Chinese Communist Party has made clear that Hong Kong will never again enjoy the high degree of autonomy that Beijing itself promised to Hong Kong's people and the UK for 50 years. “Trump has made clear that the United States will, therefore, treat Hong Kong as 'one country, one system,' and take action against individuals who have crushed the Hong Kong people’s freedoms,” he said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 23:05 IST
US slaps sanctions on Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, 10 other officials
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The US on Friday imposed sanctions on 11 individuals, including Hong Kong's pro-China leader Carrie Lam, for erosion of the former British colony's autonomy and restricting freedom of expression of its citizens. Besides Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Lam, others prominent include Chris Tang, Commissioner of Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF), and Stephen Lo, Former Commissioner of HKPF.

"Today, the US is designating 11 individuals responsible for the erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy. We will not stand by while the people of Hong Kong suffer brutal oppression at the hands of the Chinese Communist Party or its enablers," Pompeo said in a tweet soon after the Department of Treasury issued the order. "Today's actions send a clear message that the Hong Kong authorities' actions are unacceptable and in contravention of the PRC's commitments under 'one country, two systems' and the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a UN-registered treaty," he said.

Hong Kong is a Special Administrative Region (SAR) of China. It has observed a "one country, two systems" policy since Britain returned sovereignty to China on July 1, 1997, which has allowed it certain freedoms the rest of China does not have. China imposed the sweeping national security law on Hong Kong in June to take full control of the former British colony which since last year was in turmoil with massive protests by millions of locals opposing Beijing's growing controls on the city of over seven million Lam had strongly endorsed the new security law.

Among others designated with sanctions are John Lee Ka-chiu, HKSAR Secretary for Security; Teresa Cheng, HKSAR Secretary for Justice; Erick Tsang, HKSAR Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs; Xia Baolong, Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council; Zhang Xiaoming, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council; and Luo Huining, Director of the Hong Kong Liaison Office. Zheng Yanxiong, Director, Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong; and Eric Chan, Secretary General, Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR have also been slapped with sanctions.

These individuals, Pompeo said, have been slapped with sanctions for their roles in coercing, arresting, detaining, or imprisoning individuals under the authority of, or having been responsible for or involved in developing, adopting, or implementing, the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. This law, purportedly enacted to "safeguard" the security of Hong Kong, is in fact a tool of Chinese Communist Party's repression, he said. "The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong and we will use our tools and authorities to target those undermining their autonomy," said Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

The recent imposition of draconian national security legislation on Hong Kong has not only undermined Hong Kong's autonomy, but it has also infringed on the rights of people in Hong Kong, allowing mainland China's security services to operate with impunity in the region, mandating "national security education" in Hong Kong schools, undermining the rule of law, and setting the groundwork for censorship of any individuals or outlets that are deemed unfriendly to China, Mnuchin said. Pompeo said that the Chinese Communist Party has made clear that Hong Kong will never again enjoy the high degree of autonomy that Beijing itself promised to Hong Kong's people and the UK for 50 years.

"Trump has made clear that the United States will, therefore, treat Hong Kong as 'one country, one system,' and take action against individuals who have crushed the Hong Kong people's freedoms," he said. Individuals like Xia Baolong, Zhang Xiaoming, and Luo Huining are being designated for being leaders or officials of an entity engaged in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, stability, or autonomy of Hong Kong.

Stephen Lo was also designated for being a foreign person who is or has been a leader or official of an entity, including any government entity, that has engaged in, or whose members have engaged in censorship or other activities with respect to Hong Kong that prohibit, limit, or penalize the exercise of freedom of expression or assembly by citizens of Hong Kong, or that limit access to free and independent print, online or broadcast media, Pompeo said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Nobel-winning Mexican scientist calls for complete ban on fuel oil

Dirty fuel oil widely used to generate electricity in Mexico should be completely banned, Mexican scientist Mario Molina said, citing its high sulfur content as a danger to both human health and the earths atmosphere.The oil, a byproduct of...

US sees election threats from China, Russia and Iran

The director of US intelligence on Friday raised concerns about interference in the 2020 election by China, Russia and Iran. U.S. intelligence has assessed that China is hoping President Donald Trump does not win reelection, Russia is worki...

Centre asks states to test grocery shop workers, vendors

The Union Health Ministry has asked states and UTs to take up coronavirus testing of grocery shop workers, vegetable and other vendors, stating if undetected they can potentially spread the infection to a large number of people. In a letter...

Pelicans F Williamson (rest) to miss Friday's game

New Orleans star Zion Williamson will be held out for rest Friday night when the Pelicans face the Washington Wizards. The contest is the second of a back-to-back for the Pelicans, who lost to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.The 20-year-ol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020