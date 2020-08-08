Left Menu
Development News Edition

Voters weary as Puerto Rico prepares for historic primaries

The main opposition Popular Democratic Party, which supports Puerto Rico's current political status as a US territory, is holding a primary for the first time in its 82-year history. It has three people competing for its gubernatorial nomination — San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, known for her public spats with US President Donald Trump following the devastation of Hurricane Maria; Puerto Rico Sen. Eduardo Bhatia; and Carlos Delgado, mayor of the northwest coastal town of Isabela.

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 08-08-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 16:28 IST
Voters weary as Puerto Rico prepares for historic primaries

Two candidates who both served as replacement governors in the wake of a Puerto Rican political crisis are competing against each other for a chance to win the job in their own right as the disaster-struck US territory holds primary elections. Governor Wanda Vázquez of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party is seeking the party's nomination in a Sunday contest with seasoned politician Pedro Pierluisi, who represented Puerto Rico in Congress from 2009 to 2017.

Pierluisi was sworn in as governor last August when Governor Ricardo Rosselló resigned following widespread street protests over a profanity-laced chat that was leaked and government corruption. But he served less than a week as Puerto Rico's Supreme Court ruled that Vázquez, then the justice secretary, was constitutionally next in line because there was no secretary of state.

Whoever emerges as the party's nominee will be among six gubernatorial candidates in November's general election. The main opposition Popular Democratic Party, which supports Puerto Rico's current political status as a US territory, is holding a primary for the first time in its 82-year history.

It has three people competing for its gubernatorial nomination — San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, known for her public spats with US President Donald Trump following the devastation of Hurricane Maria; Puerto Rico Sen. Eduardo Bhatia; and Carlos Delgado, mayor of the northwest coastal town of Isabela. Despite the “firsts” in the primaries, Puerto Rico's consistently high voter turnout of nearly 70 per cent could dip as the US territory struggles with a spike in coronavirus cases and growing disillusion and anger over the island government's response to hurricanes, recent earthquakes and the pandemic.

“I'm not interested, and I don't even want to know about politics,” said 51-year-old Yayi Borrero, who has voted regularly since age 18 but struggled to obtain help from the government after losing her job at a hardware store in the southwest town of Guánica after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake destroyed it in January. The primaries come at a critical time. Along with facing the pandemic, Puerto Rico has yet to recover from hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 and a string of recent strong earthquakes that began in late December, the government is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy, the island is in the 13th year of a recession, and power outages are frequent.

“We're at a crossroads. ... The people are suffering,” political analyst Domingo Emanuelli said. Emanuelli said he expects voters choosing between Pierluisi and Vázquez will pick the candidate they think has the best chance of securing statehood for Puerto Rico, noting that a nonbinding referendum on that issue is scheduled for November.

Since becoming governor, Vázquez has had a turbulent year as earthquakes and the pandemic rattled Puerto Rico. While she was praised for implementing a lockdown in mid-March to fight the coronavirus, many people have since criticized her for a rushed reopening months later.

In addition, she and other officials are facing a formal corruption probe for the alleged mismanagement of supplies slated for those affected by the earthquakes, marking the first time in recent history that a special prosecutor's panel has investigated a sitting governor. Emanuelli expects a tight governor's race in the Popular Democratic Party, whose future as an advocate of remaining a US territory is uncertain as the island's troubles highlight what many people see as a disparity in Washington's treatment of Puerto Rico.

In addition to gubernatorial races, the pro-statehood New Progressive Party is holding 33 primaries for mayoral nominations, while the Popular Democratic Party will have 17 mayoral primaries. Because of the pandemic, the opposition party for the first time offered drive-through voting at a handful of sites in recent days, while Puerto Rico's electoral commission has said those who have tested positive for the coronavirus will be able to vote by phone.

The island of 3.2 million people has reported more than 7,800 confirmed cases, with at least 258 deaths..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Wentworth women's event abandoned after fire on course

The Rose Ladies Series Grand Final was abandoned on Saturday as wildfires at the Wentworth club that forced the suspension of play on Friday continued to pose a risk. Searing temperatures initially triggered the fires on nearby Chobham Comm...

Ariana Grande shares adorable videos of beau Dalton Gomez on his birthday

American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande celebrated the birthday of boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Friday with her favourite videos and photos of the couple on Instagram. The 27-year-old singer wrote on Instagram, hbd to my baby my best friend m...

Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000 and barrel onward

Brazils death toll from COVID-19 is expected to hit 100,000 on Saturday and continue to climb as most Brazilian cities reopen shops and dining even though the pandemic has yet to peak.Confronting its most lethal outbreak since the Spanish f...

Rohit's customised shoes part of Adidas' Superstar of Change campaign

Indias limited overs cricket teams vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be a part of sportswear giant Adidas SuperstarsofChange campaign with his concept of creative artwork of the world under the sea designed on a new brand of sneakers. The camp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020