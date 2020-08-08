Left Menu
Opposition playing politics even during floods, says Karnataka Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday slammed opposition leaders stating they were playing politics even during floods and natural disasters.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-08-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 20:08 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday slammed opposition leaders stating they were playing politics even during floods and natural disasters. "Instead of giving some constructive ideas to the government, is it right to play politics and waste time during these challenging times," Ashwathnarayan questioned.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage to former CM S Nijalingappa's statue near Vidhana Soudha on the occasion of his death anniversary, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "All these days they criticized us over the COVID issue, now their issue is floods caused by continuous rains. The opposition leaders need some issue to keep opposing the government." "In a democratic setup, the opposition party must work constructively. They must lend a helping hand to the government and work responsibly in emergency situations like these. If there are lapses on the part of the government, let them highlight the same," he added.

Ashwathnarayan said that the government had been efficiently handling the flood situation, which hit the state during the COVID crisis phase. People living in places of danger are being shifted to safer places. As an immediate relief, the government has announced Rs. 10,000 relief to the families affected by rains and Rs 5 lakh as compensation for those whose houses have been completely damaged. Replying to a question, Dr Narayan said, "The government will extend all help to rain-hit families on the lines of relief extended to those affected during last year's rains in North Karnataka region. We will also make an appeal to the Centre in this regard.

"In addition, the district in-charge ministers are taking care of the flood-hit regions in their respective districts. Even the district administrations are working equally hard in handling the situation. We are doing everything we can to help the affected families. Along with medical help, we have provided relief materials and the required resources in all the affected districts." Further, the Deputy Chief Minister also cautioned the Corona Warriors of legal action if they remain absent from work.

"Those working in the medical field are playing a major role in the fight against this deadly virus in the state. Hence, those who are absent from the duty must report back immediately. It is not right to stay away from work when the state is in trouble," Ashwathnarayan said. "All those working as Corona warriors, including doctors and semi-medical staff must diligently carry on the assigned duty. The government has already provided them with all the necessary safety equipment. In addition, they are also being given COVID allowance and insurance cover. Legal action will be taken against those who fail to report to duty immediately," he added. (ANI)

