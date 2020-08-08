Arjun Meghwal says tested positive for COVID-19
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to AIIMS here. The minister of state for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs said after developing COVID-19 symptoms he was tested twice and found positive in the second report. However, he said his health is fine.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:44 IST
However, he said his health is fine. "After developing symptoms of COVID-19 I had undergone a test and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health," he said.
Meghwal is BJP MP from Bikaner. Another MP from Rajasthan and Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary has also tested positive for COVID-19.
