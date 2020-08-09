Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's youth should take pledge to fight against BJP govt over unemployment: Congress' Ponnam Prabhakar

As the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will start "Rozgar Do" campaign on its foundation day on Sunday, Working President Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Ponnam Prabhakar has said all youth in the country should take a pledge to fight against the BJP government at the Centre as unemployment has increased in the country.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-08-2020 07:27 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 07:27 IST
India's youth should take pledge to fight against BJP govt over unemployment: Congress' Ponnam Prabhakar
TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will start "Rozgar Do" campaign on its foundation day on Sunday, Working President Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Ponnam Prabhakar has said all youth in the country should take a pledge to fight against the BJP government at the Centre as unemployment has increased in the country. Ponnam Prabhakar said, "Today it is necessary for the Youth Congress to take the pledge as during the BJP government unemployment is increasing and the age limit of most of the youth for employment has crossed. The BJP government promised two crore jobs in a year, but after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power he forgot about it."

"And today due to their policies all the public organisations are being privatised. Hence, on August 9, all the youth in the country should take a pledge that in the upcoming days they will fight against the BJP government," he added. Targetting the Central government over the issue of unemployment, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will start "Rozgar Do" campaign today."India is the youngest country in the world and with the maximum numbers of employable youth, so employment stands as the most important need of the country. This is why we have decided to launch the 'Rozgar Do' campaign to raise the voice of the unemployed youth across the country," said the IYC in a statement.The main objective of the campaign is to raise the voice of the youth with regard to unemployment, from the national level in Delhi to district, tehsil and village level so that youth unites itself and forces the government to generate employment, said IYC chief Srinivas BV. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Days of torrential rain in South Korea leave at least 30 dead

More than a week of torrential rain in South Korea has left at least 30 dead and 12 missing in landslides, floods and other incidents, the government said on Sunday while warning of further downpour. The causalities include 13 dead and two ...

Preity Zinta gets nostalgic as 'Koi... Mil Gaya' clocks 17 years

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta got all nostalgic as her sci-fi movie Koi... Mil Gaya completed 17 years of its release on Saturday. The Veer-Zaara actor took to the social media handle late on Saturday to recall the memories attached to the f...

Belarus holds election as street protests rattle strongman president

Belarus votes in an election on Sunday pitting President Alexander Lukashenko against a former teacher who emerged from obscurity to lead the biggest challenge in years against the man once dubbed Europes last dictator by Washington.The 65-...

Flyers handle Lightning to claim East's top seed

Nicolas Aube-Kubel recorded his first career two-goal game as the Philadelphia Flyers finished round-robin play perfect and snared the Eastern Conferences No. 1 seed Saturday night, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 in Toronto. The Flyers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020