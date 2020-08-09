Left Menu
Development News Edition

Listsen to voice of people to save democracy: Gehlot to MLAs

Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly session, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday appealed to all MLAs to listen to the voice of people to save democracy and stand with the truth in the interest of people of the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-08-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 13:45 IST
Listsen to voice of people to save democracy: Gehlot to MLAs

Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly session, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday appealed to all MLAs to listen to the voice of people to save democracy and stand with the truth in the interest of people of the state.  The assembly session in the state, which has been witnessing politicial turmoil after the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and legislators loyal to him, will start on August 14. Gehlot is likely to seek a trust vote during the session In a letter to all MLAs, Gehlot sought their cooperation in fulfilling the promises of development and prosperity of the state.  "It is my appeal that you should listen to the voice of people in order to avoid wrong tradition, to maintain people's trust in us and to save democracy," Gehlot said in the letter.  Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the Congress after he and some MLAs loyal to him rebelled against Gehlot. Many believe that Gehlot still has an edge in the numbers game and is confident of a majority. "You may be a legislator from any political party, you should ensure and take a decision after understanding voter's feeling that how a people's elected government continues to work strongly for state's welfare,", he said, emphasising that efforts to destabilise government are not succesful.

The chief minister expressed faith that legislators will act in the larger interest of people of the state and will cooperate in fulfilling the promises of development and prosperity. Ahead of the session, half a dozen BJP MLAs from Rajasthan have shifted to Porbandar in Gujarat.

BJP MLA Nirmal Kumawat had alleged that the Congress government in Rajasthan was "harassing" opposition MLAs, and said they were on a pilgrimage to Somnath to seek mental peace. Congress MLAs are currently holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel as the party has accused the BJP of horse-trading following the revolt by Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

People who feel dizzy when they stand up are at higher risk of developing dementia: Study

People who get a feeling of dizziness when they stand up maybe at an increased risk of developing dementia, according to a recent study. The study has been published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.The...

Saudi Aramco half-year profits plunge 50% from virus impact

Saudi Aramcos net income plunged by 50 in the first half of the year, according to figures published on Sunday, offering a revealing glimpse into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on one of the worlds biggest oil producers. Profits for...

Cong must find full-term president to arrest perception of being 'rudderless': Tharoor

The Congress must expedite the process of finding a full-term president to arrest the growing public perception that the party is adrift and rudderless, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday. Tharoor also said that he certain...

FACTBOX-Afghan prisoner release: What it is, what it means for peace

An Afghan grand assembly, known as the Loya Jirga, on Sunday approved the release of 400 hard-core Taliban prisoners, a decision endorsed by President Ashraf Ghani, paving the way for peace talks between the government and the insurgents ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020