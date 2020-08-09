Left Menu
Delhi MCD 2022 polls: AAP appoints LS in-charge, district in-charge, assembly observers

With an eye on the 2022 Delhi municipal elections, the ruling AAP has appointed Lok Sabha in-charge, district in-charge, district communication in-charge and assembly observers at all the 70 assembly constituencies, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Sunday. The party, however, won 62 seats in the election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly this year.

With an eye on the 2022 Delhi municipal elections, the ruling AAP has appointed Lok Sabha in-charge, district in-charge, district communication in-charge and assembly observers at all the 70 assembly constituencies, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Sunday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to wish the members in the newly-appointed roles

"Best wishes to all new office bearers. Work hard to strengthen AAP. AAP should emerge stronger and serve people with greater zeal," he said. Addressing a press conference, Rai said the party will appoint in-charge for all the assembly constituencies in the next phase, and the in-charge at all 272 wards in the third phase. "The party is working on restructuring the organization, keeping in mind the upcoming MCD election. This work is going on from the past one week, and will continue till August 20," he told reporters. "In this restructuring process, we are giving priority to the leaders who had worked hard during the 2020 Delhi assembly election and also in the difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restructuring is taking place from the top to the booth level," Rai said

In 2017, the AAP lost the MCD elections. The party, however, won 62 seats in the election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly this year. The BJP bagged eight seats, while the Congress drew a blank.

