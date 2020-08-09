Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ashok Gehlot chairs meet with party MLAs in Jaisalmer hotel

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is underway at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer.

ANI | Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 09-08-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 22:13 IST
Ashok Gehlot chairs meet with party MLAs in Jaisalmer hotel
Ashok Gehlot chairs meet in Jaisalmer hotel on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is underway at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. Earlier in the day, Gehlot expressed confidence that he would be able to prove the majority when the Assembly session commences and said that all MLAs, who do not want the government to be destabilised, would emerge victorious whether they are in power or in the opposition.

MLAs supporting chief minister are lodged at the hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

'Real Heroes' who helped rescue AIE passengers in Quarantine

Unmindful of the heavy rains and COVID-19 fears, the Real Heroes-- the local people, who had rushed to rescue passengers of the Air India Express from Dubai that crashed while landing at the airport here on Friday night, have gone on quaran...

LIC to launch revival campaign for lapsed policies

To encourage continuation of risk cover in this difficult period, insurance behemoth LIC on Sunday said it will provide an opportunity for its policyholders to revive their lapsed policies. It has decided to launch a special revival campaig...

Lebanon explosion: European Commission pledges 30 million euros

The European Commission has pledged additional 30 million euros USD 35 million at an international donors conference for Lebanon after deadly Beirut explosion. The EUs executive body said in a statement this comes on top of 33 million euros...

Falcons sign S Wilcox

The Atlanta Falcons signed safety J.J. Wilcox, the team announced Sunday. Wilcox was slated to play for the Falcons last season before sustaining a torn ACL in the opening workout of training camp.Wilcox, 29, played in 2018 with the Indiana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020