Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala CM targeted by vested interests, says LJD leader

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is being targeted in the gold-smuggling case by some for political and electoral gains, state president of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), which is an ally of the ruling LDF, M V SreyamsKumar said on Sunday.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-08-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 22:53 IST
Kerala CM targeted by vested interests, says LJD leader
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is being targeted in the gold-smuggling case by some for political and electoral gains, state president of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), which is an ally of the ruling LDF, M V SreyamsKumar said on Sunday. Kumar said the Chief Minister had confidently sought a probe into the case and taken action on an official against whom allegations were made.

"LJD has decided to give full support to the Chief Minister. It seems like those not part of the government have engaged in smuggling and a central agency is probing into the matter," he said. "The Chief Minister is being unnecessarily targeted in the case. It's important to note that the government is not protecting any culprits," he said.

Kumar alleged that the Opposition parties are trying to dilute the gravity of the gold-smuggling case by leveling allegations. The LJD state executive meeting which was convened here on Sunday decided to field Kumar in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and he would file the nomination on August 13.

The seat fell vacant following the death of M P Veerendrakumar. Earlier, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had positively responded during the talks held between the LJD and the CPI(M) leaders in this regard.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai-based gang busted for cheating people on pretext of jobs, 7 held in Vadodara

Vadodara police on Sunday busted a Mumbai based gang and arrested seven people, for duping people on the pretext of offering them jobs.According to the police, the gang used to cheat people from various states on the pretext of providing jo...

NBA fines Warriors' Green $50K for comments on Booker

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green 50,000 on Sunday for violating the leagues anti-tampering rule. The fine is in response to Greens comments on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker that he made Friday while serving as an...

Jharkhand's COVID-19 death toll rises to 177 with 9 more fatalities

Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 177, a state government bulletin said. A total of 530 fresh cases raised the tally in the state to 18,156, it said.Jharkhand now has 8,981 active coron...

114 stranded Indians brought back from UAE in AI flight

An Air India flight carrying 114 Indians, who were stranded in UAE due to the coronavirus- induced lockdown, reached here on Sunday night, an official said. Of the total number of passengers, 64 disembarked in Indore, while the remaining 50...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020