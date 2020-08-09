Kerala CM targeted by vested interests, says LJD leader

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is being targeted in the gold-smuggling case by some for political and electoral gains, state president of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), which is an ally of the ruling LDF, M V SreyamsKumar said on Sunday. Kumar said the Chief Minister had confidently sought a probe into the case and taken action on an official against whom allegations were made.

"LJD has decided to give full support to the Chief Minister. It seems like those not part of the government have engaged in smuggling and a central agency is probing into the matter," he said. "The Chief Minister is being unnecessarily targeted in the case. It's important to note that the government is not protecting any culprits," he said.

Kumar alleged that the Opposition parties are trying to dilute the gravity of the gold-smuggling case by leveling allegations. The LJD state executive meeting which was convened here on Sunday decided to field Kumar in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and he would file the nomination on August 13.

The seat fell vacant following the death of M P Veerendrakumar. Earlier, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had positively responded during the talks held between the LJD and the CPI(M) leaders in this regard.