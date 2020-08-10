Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian PM extends lead as country's most preferred leader, poll shows

A Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper showed Morrison enjoyed the best approval rating over an opposition leader in more than five years. Morrison's popularity fell over his handling of bush fires late last year but he has improved his standing with his response to the pandemic, as the country battles a new wave of infections in Victoria state.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 10-08-2020 05:39 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 05:39 IST
Australian PM extends lead as country's most preferred leader, poll shows

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has extended his lead as the country's most preferred leader, a poll showed on Monday, boosted by his government's coronavirus wage subsidy scheme and efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic. A Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper showed Morrison enjoyed the best approval rating over an opposition leader in more than five years.

Morrison's popularity fell over his handling of bush fires late last year but he has improved his standing with his response to the pandemic, as the country battles a new wave of infections in Victoria state. Morrison jettisoned his conservative government's aversion to deficits to pledge spending worth about A$100 billion ($71.50 billion) to employers to keep staff they might otherwise have let go.

The government last week eased rules to qualify for its wage subsidy scheme as a flare-up in infections in Victoria forced large parts of the economy to close. With just over 21,400 infections and 314 deaths from the virus, Australia has fared better than many other developed nations, helped by strict lockdowns that are expected to push unemployment up towards 10%.

Australia's central bank downgraded its outlook for the national economy on Friday and warned unemployment would stay high for several years. Morrison's approval ratings remained at a high of 68% against a two-point rise among those dissatisfied with his performance, the poll showed.

The poll was based on surveys of just over 1,500 voters across the capital city of Canberra and other regions from Wednesday to Saturday. ($1 = 1.3986 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK PM says schools must open in September; GCC unites to seek U.N. extension of Iran arms embargo and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 49 new coronavirus cases in mainland on August 9

China reported on Monday 49 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 9, compared with 23 cases a day earlier, the health authority said. The National Health Commission said in a statement 35 of the new infections were imported cases...

Australia reports biggest one day rise in new COVID-19 deaths

Australia reported a record number of daily coronavirus deaths on Monday, although the number of new infections in the countrys virus hot spot fell to a near two week low. Officials in Victoria state, which is the epicentre of Australias se...

Rain suspends Orioles-Nationals in sixth inning

The game between the visiting Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals was suspended in the top of the sixth inning Sunday. At that point, the Orioles held a 5-2 lead. The grounds crew at Nationals Park had problems getting their tarp on ...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesSingapore charges Wirecard agent with falsification of accounts httpson.ft.com2Cczkt0 UK critic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020