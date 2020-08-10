Johnson fears loss of UK's power and magic if Scotland breaks away

Johnson fears loss of UK's power and magic if Scotland breaks awayReuters | London | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:39 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the countries that make up the United Kingdom - which include Scotland, where nationalists are pushing for a new independence referendum - would be weaker if the union was broken.
"It would be such a shame to lose the power, the magic of that union," Johnson told broadcasters.
