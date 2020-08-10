Rebel Cong leader Sachin PIlot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Rebel Cong leader Sachin PIlot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi VadraPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:54 IST
Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here, amidst indications of a possible breakthrough
Top Congress sources said the meeting took place a little after noon at Rahul Gandhi's residence and a "positive outcome" was expected. Sources also confirmed to PTI that Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out
Pilot and 18 other MLAs have rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Pilot's sacking as deputy chief minister and state party chief.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sachin Pilot
- Congress
- Rajasthan
- Rahul Gandhi
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
- MLAs
- Ashok Gehlot
ALSO READ
Aadhaar mandatory for coronavirus testing in Rajasthan
Rajya Sabha polls: Congress issues notices to two Manipur MLAs for cross-voting
Rahul Gandhi asks people to 'protect democracy', launches campaign
BJP misusing constitutional institutions: Raj Congress in-charge
611 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan