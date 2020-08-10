TAKE A LOOK-Opposition in Belarus tells Lukashenko to quit after 'illegitimate' election win

The opposition in Belarus rejected official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election win on Monday, saying the poll was rigged and that talks needed to begin on a peaceful power transfer. In power since 1994, former Soviet collective farm manager Lukashenko is facing the biggest challenge in years to his rule amid anger over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and his human rights record.

'Cockroach' protests rattle president > Some spurn president's COVID-19 advice