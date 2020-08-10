Punjab: SAD takes out protest march over hooch tragedy

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday took out a protest march here over the recent spurious liquor tragedy that claimed 121 lives in the state. Led by SAD legislative wing leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, the protesters sought immediate dismissal of the Amarinder Singh government in the state.

The police stopped the protesters going towards the Raj Bhawan and they briefly detained them. Monday's protest march was the fourth as part of the Akali Dal's agitation programme against the Congress-led government in Punjab.

Talking to reporters, Dhillon demanded that the Congress government should be dismissed immediately as the chief minister had "refused" to act against Congressmen who were accused of being involved in the supply of spurious liquor. He demanded a CBI probe into the matter to bring out the truth behind the hooch tragedy.

"Poor and Dalit families have lost their bread winners in the hooch tragedy. A CBI inquiry is necessary to bring out the truth in the case," he said. The SAD leader also urged the Punjab governor to order another inquiry into the "proliferation of illicit liquor and drugs" in the state.

He claimed that the liquor and drug mafia had no fear of the police or law enforcement agencies. As many as 121 people died in the recent spurious liquor tragedy in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur's Batala.