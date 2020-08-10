Left Menu
Jammu & Kashmir: Shah Faesal steps down from JKPM president's post

Civil servant turned politician Shah Faesal on Monday stepped down as the president of Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) and the party has appointed Feroze Peerzada as the interim president till formal elections can be held for the post.

10-08-2020
Jammu & Kashmir: Shah Faesal steps down from JKPM president's post
Dr Shah Faesal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Civil servant turned politician Shah Faesal on Monday stepped down as the president of Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) and the party has appointed Feroze Peerzada as the interim president till formal elections can be held for the post. The State Executive Committee of JKPM had met online today to discuss the ongoing political developments in the state. It was during the course of the meeting that the request of Faesal to spare him from the organisational responsiblities was discussed and accepted, according to a release by the party.

The former civil servant had earlier informed State Executive Members that he is not in a position to continue with political activities and wants to be freed from the responsibilities of the organisation The Committee also accepted the resignation of chairman Javed Mustafa Mir, today.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) against former civil servant in June this year. In February this year, Faesal was booked under the PSA that allows detention without trial for up to three months and multiple extensions.

Faesal was detained on August 14 last year, a week after the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

