Sharad Pawar wishes speedy recovery to Pranab Mukherjee
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday wished a speedy recovery to former President Pranab Mukherjee who underwent a brain surgery in New Delhi. "Wishing a speedy recovery to former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee," Pawar tweeted. Mukherjee underwent a brain surgery at a military hospital in New Delhi, and he tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the procedure.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 00:06 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday wished a speedy recovery to former President Pranab Mukherjee who underwent a brain surgery in New Delhi. "Wishing a speedy recovery to former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee," Pawar tweeted.
Mukherjee underwent a brain surgery at a military hospital in New Delhi, and he tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the procedure. Mukherjee is critical and is on ventilator support.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sharad Pawar
- NCP
- New Delhi