Sharad Pawar wishes speedy recovery to Pranab Mukherjee

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday wished a speedy recovery to former President Pranab Mukherjee who underwent a brain surgery in New Delhi. "Wishing a speedy recovery to former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee," Pawar tweeted.

Mukherjee underwent a brain surgery at a military hospital in New Delhi, and he tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the procedure. Mukherjee is critical and is on ventilator support.