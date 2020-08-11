Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolivia protests rattle political truce as military mobilized

Bolivia's government said on Monday it had ordered police and military to protect key installations and the transport of medical oxygen after clashes broke out over protests and roadblocks by opposition supporters demanding a quick election. Tensions are brewing as the South American nation heads for a key presidential election on Oct. 18, which has been delayed due to COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 03:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 03:57 IST
Bolivia protests rattle political truce as military mobilized

Bolivia's government said on Monday it had ordered police and military to protect key installations and the transport of medical oxygen after clashes broke out over protests and roadblocks by opposition supporters demanding a quick election.

Tensions are brewing as the South American nation heads for a key presidential election on Oct. 18, which has been delayed due to COVID-19. Supporters of unseated former leftist leader Evo Morales are demanding the vote be held on Sept. 6. The standoff threatens to convulse the landlocked country and revive memories of last year's deadly clashes following a disputed election that led to the resignation of Morales, dozens of people being killed and buildings being set on fire.

The election is being fought between Morales' Movement for Socialism (MAS) party and a fragmented conservative opposition, including interim President Jeanine Anez, who took over in a power vacuum last year promising swift new election. "It is important to put an end to these mobilizations," Presidency Minister Yerko Núñez said, blaming "radical" groups allied with MAS who "seek death among Bolivians"

"From today, the Armed Forces and the police will fulfill the mission of safeguarding public institutions ..., safeguarding the provision of oxygen, medical supplies, medicines and health personnel." Morales, currently in Argentina, has criticized the interim government, which he accuses of leading a coup, and encouraged mobilizations to protest against the election delay. The protesters, mostly in rural areas, have blocked access to some main cities using stones, rubble and earth.

The Ombudsman's Office recorded at least three gunshot wounds after clashes during the unblocking of a road in eastern Bolivia, while the health ministry has recorded over 30 deaths due to lack of oxygen as of last week. Josep Borrell, EU High Representative, urged "political dialogue" to ensure peace was maintained and said tensions were hitting Bolivians already "impacted by the coronavirus pandemic with an already collapsed healthcare system."

Defense Minister Fernando López told reporters that violence needed to be avoided. "We do not want more deaths. COVID-19 is already taking too many," he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Man held for dialing 100, threatening to harm PM Modi

Noida police on Monday arrested a man after he called up the emergency number 100 and threatened to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.The accused has been identified as Harbhajan Singh, a native of Haryana, who lives in Noida. ...

Argentine LGBT+ community divided over bank’s trans hiring quota

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A promise from Argentinas largest bank to hire transgender workers has ignited a backlash from some LGBT rights groups who argue that the hiring should favor trans women who fa...

Dodgers place RHP Kelly on IL, recall LHP Kolarek

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-handed reliever Joe Kelly on the 10-day injured list Monday with shoulder inflammation and recalled lefty Adam Kolarek from the teams alternate training site. The IL stint is retroactive to Sunday.Kelly,...

Soccer-Solskjaer hoping for semi-final success at third attempt

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes his team can make it third time lucky and reach their first final of the season after steering United to the Europa League last four after a 1-0 extra-time win over FC Copenhagen on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020